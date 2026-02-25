7th Inning Stretch: Kicking Off The Home Stand (Week 3)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just two weeks into the new college baseball season, and some red flags are already starting to emerge for Louisville.
This past week, the Cardinals (3-4) went just 2-2 after blasting Xavier in a midweek tilt, then going 1-2 in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. Louisville beat Nebraska at Globe Life Field, but then dropped gams to both Michigan and Auburn.
It's just the third time in Dan McDonnell's 20 years as the head coach that Louisville is under .500 through the first seven games of a season, with the two other times being 2007 and 2024. What makes this start so frustrating is that there's not been one singular issue as to why Louisville has gotten off to a rough start.
The Cardinals' pitching staff has allowed eight or more runs in four games, while their hitters have plated six or less runs in five games. Not to mention that UofL is already dealing with some injuries, most notably to star outfielder Zion Rose - whose timetable to return is still up in the air.
Fortunately, it is still incredibly early in the season, and Louisville still has plenty of time to turn things around. Additionally, they kick off a 14-game home stand this week, and have a good opportunity to build a win streak with Eastern Kentucky and Central Michigan coming to town.
News & Notes
- Louisville has fallen out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Outfielder Zion Rose (ankle) remains day-to-day.
- Lucas Moore ranks third nationally in triples with two, and 22nd nationally in stolen bases with six.
- Kade Elam ranks 11th nationally in sacrifice flies with two
- Jake Brown ranks 19th nationally in hit batters with four.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST vs Eastern Kentucky (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Friday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Central Michigan (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Central Michigan (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Mar. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Central Michigan (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
Know The Foe
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Head Coach (school record): Jan Weisberg (2-5)
2026 Record (conference record): 2-5 (0-0 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 75-49-1
Top Hitters:
- OF Dylan Littlefield (7 GP, 7 GS): .414/.452/.897, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SB
- INF Pedro Moreno (7 GP, 7 GS): .345/.441/.483, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 3 SB
- OF David Alvarez (7 GP, 7 GS): .267/.313/.500, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Jacob Price (3 APP, 2 GS): 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 11.0 IP, 8 K, 1 BB, .250 B/AVG
- LHP Bradley Gagen (3 APP, 2 GS): 5.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 6.2 IP, 10 K, 4 BB, .333 B/AVG
- RHP Carson van Haaren (2 APP, 2 GS): 11.74 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 7.2 IP, 7 K, 3 BB, .385 B/AVG
Central Michigan Chippewas
Head Coach (school record): Jake Sabol (42-75)
2026 Record (conference record): 5-2 (0-0 MAC)
All-Time Series Record: First Meeting
Top Hitters:
- OF Harrison Bowman (7 GP, 7 GS): .310/.364/.690, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, 1 SB
- OF Cole Prout (7 GP, 7 GS): .400/.727/.667, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B, 12 BB, 4 SB
- INF Brady Krzciok (7 GP, 7 GS): .290/.353/.452, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Luke Neiswonger (2 APP, 2 GS): 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10.0 IP, 12 K, 3 BB, .222 B/AVG
- RHP Gavin Moczydlowsky (2 APP, 0 GS): 1.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.0 IP, 9 K, 5 BB, .150 B/AVG
- RHP Tyson Potts (2 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 4.0 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, .143 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
EKU
CMU
UL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
170th
246th
239th
SOS
141st
302nd
211st
Home Record
1-0
0-0
2-2
Away Record
1-5
5-2
0-0
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
1-2
Hitting:
EKU
CMU
UL
Base on Balls
192nd (27)
82nd (38th)
141st (31)
Batting Average
122nd (.273)
58th (.304)
38th (.318)
Home Runs
112th (6)
58th (9)
85th (7)
OBP
157th (.369)
53rd (.429)
79th (.406)
Runs/Game
97th (7.1)
51st (8.4)
76th (7.7)
SLG
119th (.417)
70th (.467)
61st (.482)
Pitching:
EKU
CMU
UL
ERA
236th (7.76)
137th (5.19)
218th (7.11)
Hits/9 Innings
262nd (12.29)
209th (10.22)
207th (10.16)
K/9 Innings
182nd (8.6)
55th (10.8)
109th (9.6)
K/BB Ratio
232nd (1.39)
84th (2.45)
97th (2.28)
WHIP
265th (2.05)
180th (1.63)
169th (1.60)
BB/9 Innings
237th (6.14)
125th (4.42)
106th (4.21)
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network.