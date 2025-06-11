Adversity and Leadership Fueling Louisville's Run to the College World Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a while since we last saw the Louisville baseball program in the College World Series. After making the CWS four times during a seven-year span in the 2010's, and five times overall during the first 13 years under head coach Dan McDonnell, the Cardinals have not been back to Omaha since 2019.
That changes this weekend.
On the heels of a perfect 3-0 showing in the Nashville Regional and a three-game takedown of Miami in the Louisville Super Regional, UofL is gearing up to make their first trip to the College World Series in six years. They'll get their run started against No. 8 Oregon State this Friday at 7:00 p.m., with their side of the bracket matched up against Arizona vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina.
"It's a really special feeling just being one of the teams that will be remembered forever in the Louisville program," outfielder Eddie King Jr. said Tuesday. "It's really cool to be a part of something like that, and I really wouldn't want it any other way."
Just a couple weeks ago, the thought that Louisville could even put together a run like this seemed improbable. The Cardinals entered the NCAA Tournament having lost six of their last seven games - including a stunning home loss to Bellarmine as part of a five-game losing streak - and seven of their last 10 games. Not to mention that Louisville went just .500 in ACC play to finish 10th in the league standings.
But while Louisville had far from a perfect regular season, they certainly had cut their teeth against high quality opponents. In fact, they even played some of their best baseball when the lights were the brightest. They went 12-14 against Quadrant 1 teams entering the Big Dance, with those 12 wins tied for the tenth-most in all of college baseball. They also went 7-4 vs. teams with an RPI of 15th or better.
Sure, Louisville was certainly playing inconsistent baseball at times, and one could argue that they were guilty of playing to the level of their competition. But that adversity that they faced during the regular season ultimately played a massive role in fueling their current hot streak.
"It's great to have a marvelous regular season, and great to have very few hiccups and bumps," McDonnell said Tuesday. "The problem is, sometimes, when you get in the postseason, baseball is going to present you some real, real challenges. We see it in softball and we see it in baseball a lot, the number one national team doesn't always make the best run in the postseason. It's so hard. I felt like this team was more than battle-tested, and always got up off the mat when we had some some setbacks and struggles."
When the bright lights of the postseason turned on, Louisville's play kicked into overdrive. Their undefeated mark in the Nashville Regional saw them take down No. 1 national seed Vanderbilt, as well as East Tennessee State and Wright State squads that had both won the regular season and conference tournament titles for their respective leagues. While they needed three games to take down the Canes at Jim Patterson Stadium for the Supers, the Cards made plays when they mattered most.
Not only was this a byproduct of being battle-tested through adversity, it was also a result of the team's leaders - both veteran and newcomer - stepping up when they were needed.
King, a four-year player, has arguably been Louisville's NCAA Tournament MVP so far, and delivered the go-ahead RBI double in game three vs. Miami. Third baseman Jake Munroe, a JUCO transfer from John A. Logan, hit three homers in the Supers - including two for five RBI the game one win. Junior right-hander Patrick Forbes has produced two phenomenal postseason starts, while Marist transfer infielder Bayram Hot - in his first start of the postseason - drove in the tying run in the final game of the Supers.
There have been plenty of other instances of players stepping up for the Cardinals to make clutch plays, whether they be returners, transfers or even freshmen. As much as their shared adversity has played a role in getting back to Omaha, Louisville's collective leadership from the players has been just as big of a factor.
"The leadership has been awesome," McDonnell said. "That's a combination of the returners - that whole crew having been here for three or four years. Great leadership, because they stayed and they stuck with this for the right reasons. We also really hit the jackpot on the transfer portal with the older players we brought in.
"You got to give the players a lot of credit. I don't ever want to take a pass as a coach, and a leader, where it's my job and we're accountable. But if you're going to do something special, special teams are going to have player-driven leadership. I give this group a ton of credit, because, man, our five captains, as well as all those other guys, have done a phenomenal job."
Now that Louisville has made it to Omaha, dreams of capturing the program's first national championship seem very attainable. While there are still five national seeds left in the NCAA Tournament, this is the most wide open field that the College World Series has seen in quite some time.
Right now, Louisville is playing not only their best baseball, but is one of the hottest teams left. The Cardinals' players, as evidenced from a chaotic first two weekend of the tournament, know that they have a very real chance to win a title simply because of that fact.
"It's baseball. If the Super Regionals and the Regionals doesn't prove to you that baseball is anybody's game, then I don't know what will. ... It's going to depend on who shows up, and who's ready to play their best baseball," outfielder Lucas Moore said.
Of course, while spirits are deservedly high, McDonnell still wants to keep his players gronded. His message, regardless of circumstance, has always been "be where your feet are," and he does not want to overcomplicate things simply because they are in Omaha.
"We call it 'just keep it simple.' Throw the ball, catch the ball, hit the ball," McDonnell said. "You don't have to throw it harder, you don't have to hit it farther. You got to play free, you got to play relaxed. You got to prepare the same way, and so I need to coach and stay on them, and make sure mentally and physically they're prepared. But I think they have the right balance of confidence.
"As we say, our confidence is contagious, but they also got that chip on their shoulder. Where that disrespect, whether it's real or not as real as we make it, that's healthy. I like where this group's at mentally."
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
