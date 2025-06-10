Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Talk College World Series Draw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the sixth time in program history and first time since 2019, the Louisville baseball program is heading back to Omaha.
Hosting Miami for the Louisville Super Regional this past weekend, the Cardinals were able to take down the Canes in the best-of-three series to punch their ticket to the College World Series. UofL won game one and dropped game two before bouncing back in the "if necessary" game three.
"This team reminds me a lot of the 2007 team - the first team to get there, and to make everybody believe," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "From the administration, the fans, to college baseball, to recruits. Like life, some real highs and some lows. What we've been through the past couple years, I would say it's hard for this (team) to not put a special place in my heart. Let's keep this team going."
Louisville's latest run in the CWS will get started against No. 8 Oregon State this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST, with their side of the bracket matched up with Arizona vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina. No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 LSU and No. 15 UCLA vs. Murray State make up the other side of the bracket.
On Tuesday, McDonnell and various players took time to meet with the media. They discussed their run in the NCAA Tournament up to this point, discussed how it feels to get to the College World Series, the CWS as a whole, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
INF Jake Munroe
OF Lucas Moore
OF Zion Rose
OF Eddie King Jr.
INF Tague Davis
INF Tanner Shiver
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
