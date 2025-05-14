Report: Dodgers Call Up Former Louisville Catcher Dalton Rushing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dalton Rushing is officially getting the call to The Show.
The former Louisville catcher, who was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round the 2022 MLB Draft, is getting promoted to the big leagues, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
Rushing will be the first former Cardinal to make his MLB debut this season. He's the first since Henry Davis, Tyler Fitzgerald and Bobby Miller were all called up during the 2023 season.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound backstop is not only regarded as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, but the No. 15 prospect in all of Major League Baseball. It's for good reason, as Rushing is hitting .308/.424/.514 with five home runs and 17 RBI so far this season with Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets. In 2024 between OKC and the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, Rushing hit .271/.384/.512 with 26 home runs and 85 RBI.
Taking over as Louisville's full-time catcher in 2022 after Henry Davis was taken at No. 1 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Rushing turned in one of the best power-hitting seasons in school history. In 64 games and 63 starts, he posted a .310/.470/.686 slash line along with 23 home runs, 62 RBIs, 16 doubles and 50 walks.
The Brighton, Tenn. native ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in walks, HBPs, home runs, on base percentage and runs (68), and came within striking distance of the Louisville single-season home run record of 25, set by Chris Dominguez in 2009. Rushing was named a Second-Team All-American, as well as a Second-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Dalton Rushing: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)
