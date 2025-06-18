Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Coastal Carolina | College World Series Bracket 1 Final
OMAHA, Neb. - For just the second time in program history and first time since 2019, Louisville is one of the last four teams standing in the College World Series. On their side of the bracket, the only thing standing between them and their first trip to the CWS Finals is a date with No. 13 Coastal Carolina in the Bracket 1 final.
The Cardinals might have dropped their opener in Omaha against No. 8 Oregon State, but after bouncing back with a takedown of Arizona, it set up a redemption game against the Beavers in the 1-1 elimination game. While they blew a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, Eddie King Jr.'s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame earned them a 7-6 walk-off win on Tuesday.
As for the Chanticleers, who entered the CWS on an absurd 23-game winning streak, they needed just two games to reach the Bracket 1 final. They took down Arizona 7-4 in their opener, then followed that up a 6-2 win over Oregon State. Coastal Carolina needs just one win over UofL to punch their ticket to the CWS Finals, whereas Louisville needs to beat CCU twice to advance.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (42-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (55-11, 26-4 Sun Belt) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jake Munroe: Dylan Widger - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky