Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Arkansas | Game 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a few extra days off, game day for the Louisville men's basketball is back, and they have no shortage of storylines for their next matchup. The Cardinals are now set for their first true road game of the 2025-26 season, taking on John Calipari, Kenny Payne and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

Louisville off to their off to their longest undefeated start to a season since opening up the 2019-29 campaign at 9-0, sporting a clean sheet through seven games. Last week, the Cards thoroughly outclassed both Eastern Michigan and NJIT, defeating them by a combined 98 points. So far, UofL has an average margin of victory of 33.7 points.

As for the Razorbacks, it has been an up-and-down start to their season. They're 5-0 against teams that are ranked sub-100 in the KenPom ratings, but are 0-2 against the two best teams they have face. They fell 69-66 at Michigan State, and most recently dropped an 80-71 decision to Duke in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two, with the series dead even at 4-4. The Razorbacks took the previous meeting, blasting the Cardinals 80-54 back on Nov. 21, 2022 in the Maui Invitational. Additionally, Calipari is 19-8 all-time against Louisville in his stints at UMass (2-0), Memphis (4-5) and Kentucky (13-3).

It will also be Louisville's first time going against Payne, their former head coach, since his firing. Payne went 12-52 during his two years as the Cardinals' head coach.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

(Photo of Bud Walton Arena via The Arkansas Traveler)

