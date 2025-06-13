Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Oregon State | College World Series Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After officially punching their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2019, the Louisville baseball program's run in Omaha will get started against a CWS regular, taking on Oregon State in their opener.
Despite losing seven of their last 10 heading into the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals have been on fire this postseason. They went a perfect 3-0 in the Nashville Regional, knocking off No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt in the process, then took down Miami in the Louisville Super Regional in three games.
As for the Beavers, who chose to go independent for the 2025 season following the poaching of the Pac-12, they have had a supremely successful season - albeit an up-and-down postseason. Capturing the No. 8 national seed, OSU had to win four-in-a row after dropping their first game in the Corvallis Regional, then defeated No. 9 Florida State in three games in the Corvallis Super Regional.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oregon State Beavers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (40-22, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 8 Oregon State Beavers (47-14-1) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky