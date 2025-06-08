Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | Louisville Super Regional, Game Three
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down to this. After splitting the first two games of the Louisville Super Regional, Louisville are now set to square in a winner-take-all game three, where a berth to the College World Series is on the line.
Louisville got off to a fast and furious start against Miami in the opener of the Supers, using that to coast to an 8-1 victory. Third baseman Jake Munroe hit two home runs and drove in five runs, while right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes struck out nine in his 5.2 inning start.
But it was the Canes who came out on top in game two, winning 9-6 to force the series to a rubber match. Third baseman Daniel Cuvet and shortstop Jake Ogden both struck three-run home runs for The U in the equalizer.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (39-22, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (35-26, 15-14 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Jake Munroe: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
