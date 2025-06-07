Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | Louisville Super Regional, Game Two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is just one win away from getting back to the College World Series. After taking down Miami in game one of the Louisville Super Regional, and the Cardinals and Canes are now set to do battle in game two.
Louisville got off to a fast and furious start against Miami in the opener of the Supers, using that to coast to an 8-1 victory. Third baseman Jake Munroe hit two home runs and drove in five runs, while right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes struck out nine in his 5.2 inning start.
Right-hander Tucker Biven (4.37 ERA, 35.0 IP, 31 K, 20 BB) is expected to get the start on the mound for the Cardinals in game two, while right-hander Griffin Hugus (3.90 ERA, 90.0 IP, 94 K, 33 BB) will the ball for the Hurricanes.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from game one's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (39-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (34-26, 15-14 ACC) Game Day Feed
