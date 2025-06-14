How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arizona Wildcats
OMAHA, Neb. - Making their sixth all-time appearance in the College World Series, the Louisville baseball program is already on the brink of elimination, and will take on Arizona in the 0-1 game with their season on the line.
In their CWS opener vs. No. 8 Oregon State, the Cardinals found themselves trailing 3-1 heading to the ninth inning. While they were able to plate the two runs necessary to tie the game, they proceeded to get walked off in the bottom of the ninth.
As for the Wildcats, they found themselves in a similar situation in their opener vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina. All tied up heading to the eighth, Coastal was able to break through and plate three runs in the bottom of the frame to capture a 7-4 win.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Arizona, with the Wildcats owning a 2-1 advantage. However, the Cardinals won in their last meeting during the opening weekend of the 2025 season, winning 13-1 in eight innings down in Arlington, Texas for the Shriner's Children's College Classic.
Louisville Cardinals (40-23, 15-15 ACC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (44-20, 18-12 Big 12) | College World Series, 0-1 Game
- Date/Time: Sunday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
- TV: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (analyst), Dani Wexelman (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
