Rockies select Matt Klein in Sixth Round of 2025 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville catcher Matt Klein has been selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 167 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Klein is the second Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes and third baseman Jake Munroe. He’s also the 108th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound backstop had to miss roughly two months of the 2025 season due to a broken arm, but was productive whenever healthy. In 33 games and 32 starts, Klein hit .310/.431/.509 with five home runs and 31 RBIs, along with six doubles, a triple and 19 walks. Also an above average defender behind the dish, posting a .996 fielding percentage, Louisville went 25-7 in games where he started at catcher, but went just 17-17 when he didn't.
The Louisville, Ky. native played in a handful of games as a true freshman before a season-ending injury struck, and was a platoon catcher with Luke Napleton as a sophomore in 2024. That year, he hit .297 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.
In 87 career games played and 71 starts at the college level, Klein is a .303 hitter with nine home runs, 60 RBIs, 17 doubles, three triples and 39 walks. He also has just five passed balls (two in 2025) and six errors behind the plate during his three years at Louisville (one in 2025).
(Photo of Matt Klein: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
