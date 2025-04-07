Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Preview Rivalry Matchup vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rivalry week is finally here.
The first matchup this season between Louisville and Kentucky is just one day away, with first pitch set for Tuesday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. It's the home leg of the annual home-and-home midweek series between the in-state rivals, with the road iteration of the Battle of the Bluegrass set for Apr. 22.
It's been an up-and-down season at times for the No. 11 Cardinals (24-7, 8-4 ACC), but they are heading into their showdown with Kentucky riding a five-game winning streak. While the Wildcats (18-11, 5-7 SEC) are unranked and have a losing mark in conference play, anything can happen in a nationally televised rivalry game.
"One thing you hear in coach speak, because it's true, is just throw out records, and throw out who's playing well, and throw out who's hot," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "Respect the game. That's throw strikes, make plays and get timely hits. Yeah, I'm sure every coach and team wants to be going in with momentum, but it doesn't really give you a leg up. You got to earn it tomorrow at seven o'clock. You got to run out there, and you got to earn it."
Prior to their matchup with the Wildcats, McDonnell, outfielder Lucas Moore and infielder Alex Alicea took time to meet with the media. They discussed the season up to this point, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Kentucky, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
Outfielder Lucas Moore
Infielder Alex Alicea
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
