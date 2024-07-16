Orioles select Sebastian Gongora in 11th Round of 2024 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville left-handed pitcher Sebastian Gongora has been selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 339 overall pick in the 11th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Gongora is Louisville's 104th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 18-year tenure as head coach, and the first Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound southpaw transferred to Louisville from Wright State last offseason, and immediately slid in as the Cardinals' Friday night starter. While his 6.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 15 starts was a bit inflated, he struck out a team-high 89 batters to just 29 walks over 77.2 innings pitched. His 10.31 strikeouts per nine innings ranked seventh in the ACC.
Gongora joined Louisville having come off of a fantastic 2023 campaign at Wright State, one where he was named the Horizon League's Pitcher of the Year. In 16 starts, Gongora posted a 10-1 record and 3.17 ERA, while striking out 89 batters and walking only 33 over 93.2 innings pitched. Gongora also picked up East-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team honors.
After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2021, the Dayton, Oh. native had an impactful year during his first season on the bump as well. He went 5-1 with a 5.88 ERA in 16 games and 15 starts, putting up a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 81-31 in 82.2 innings.
(Photo of Sebastian Gongora: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter