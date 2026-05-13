Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros, and More)

There are plenty of great games set to take place for tonight's MLB action, including a marquee showdown between two of the best teams in baseball, the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

I have a bet locked in for that game, as well as a wager for the AL West duel between the Mariners and Astros, and a player prop for Marlins vs. Twins. Let's dive into them.

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Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Braves +122 vs. Cubs

Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-119)

Mariners -124 vs. Astros

Cubs vs. Braves Prediction

In today's edition of betting $100 every day for a year, I broke down why I'm backing the Braves as home underdogs:

I get that the Cubs have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers in this game, with Shota Imanaga taking on JR Ritchie of the Braves, but I don't think that means Atlanta deserves to be a +122 home underdog tonight.

There's little to separate these two offenses, both of which have been some of the best in the Majors this season, but one area that does favor the Braves is their bullpen. They have the second-best bullpen ERA at 3.20, while the Cubs come in at 3.77.

If the Braves can get to Imanaga early, or survive Ritchie's start and drag this game into the late innings, the advantage could swing back in Atlanta's favor.

Pick: Braves +122

Marlins vs. Twins Best Prop Bet

I'm going to flirt with the strategy of betting on some pitchers who I believe are in for some positive regression sooner rather than later. One of those pitchers is Simeon Woods Richardson of the Twins. He admittedly has been bad this season, sporting an ERA of 6.92 and a WHIP of 1.718, but to see those numbers after back-to-back solid seasons in 2024 and 2025 makes me think he's eventually going to work out of his early-season slump.

Tonight's start, being a home game against a Marlins lineup that ranks just 24th in wRC+ over the past 30 days, could be the perfect time for the Twins' starter to begin to turn things around.

Pick: Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-119)

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction

The Astros' pitching has been disastrous, and today isn't going to be much better for them. Lance McCullers gets the start for them against the Mariners, and he has a 7.41 ERA on the season. Even if he survives his start, they'll eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which is the worst in baseball. The Astros' bullpen has an ERA of 6.02, so I'd be shocked if the Mariners don't find a way to rack up runs at some point in this game.

Give me the Mariners to take care of business as road favorites.

Pick: Mariners -124

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