Nationals select Tucker Biven in 13th Round of 2025 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville right-handed pitcher Tucker Biven has been selected by the Washington Nationals with the No. 381st overall pick in the 13th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Biven is the fourth Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes, third baseman Jake Munroe and catcher Matt Klein. He’s also the 109th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound righty started the 2025 season out of the bullpen before moving to the starting rotation late in the season. Regardless of his role, he performed well in it, putting up a 3.71 ERA in 18 relief appearances and five starts, while striking out 36 and walking 22 over 43.2 total innings. He also captured a team-best four saves.
The New Albany, Ind. native was Louisville's go-to reliever during the 2024 season as a sophomore. Making a team-best 24 appearances, he posted an ERA of 3.82 across 35.1 innings of work, while striking out 40 and walking just 10 batters. He also was named to the USA Collegiate National Team that summer.
In 63 total collegiate appearances on the mound, including nine starts, Biven has a 4.07 ERA in 112.2 innings pitched, striking out 102 batters against 53 issued walks, while earning nine saves.
(Photo of Tucker Biven: Scott Kinser - Imagn Images)
