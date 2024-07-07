Will Smith Named to 2024 MLB All-Star Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville baseball star and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game as a reserve player, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.
Smith narrowly lost out on the starting nod at catcher for the National League, with the Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras getting the start at the backstop for the Midsummer Classic. This is his second time being named an MLB All-Star, after also being named a reserve last season.
This year's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The catcher is in the midst of another stellar season in the majors. As of July 7, he is batting .275/.347/.507 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, 18 doubles and 30 walks drawn over 74 games played. In the National League so far this season, his caught stealing percentage (41.3 percent) ranks first, and his slugging percentage is seventh.
Smith has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization after being selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Since being called up in 2019, he has collected 106 home runs with 361 RBI, while batting a slash line of .263/.355/.487 in 558 total games. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
On a loaded 2016 Louisville baseball squad, the Derby City native and Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the brightest stars. That season as a junior, he slashed .382/.480./.567 - leading the team in all three categories - while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 43 RBI. He was named a 2016 Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Will Smith: Gary A. Vasquez - USA Today)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter