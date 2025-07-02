Will Smith Selected as Starter for 2025 MLB All-Star Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville baseball star and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has been named to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as a starter for the National League, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.
This is Smith's third time being named an MLB All-Star, all coming in consecutive seasons. He's the also the first former Louisville player to be a starter for the Midsummer Classic.
This year's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST from Truist Field in Atlanta.
The catcher is having a career year at the Major League level. Over 67 games played so far, he is batting .320/.418/.532 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI, 15 doubles and 39 walks drawn. Not only is his batting average and on-base percentage both career-bests, they are leading the National League, and his .949 OPS is second only to Dodgers teammate and megastar Shohei Ohtani.
Smith has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization after being selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Since being called up in 2019, he has collected 121 home runs with 424 RBI, while slashing .264/.357/.478 in 679 total games. He also helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
On a loaded 2016 Louisville baseball squad, the Derby City native and Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the brightest stars. That season as a junior, he slashed .382/.480./.567 - leading the team in all three categories - while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 43 RBI. He was named a 2016 Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Will Smith: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
