Three Takeaways From Louisville Men's Basketball's 2025 Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program held their annual Media Day on Wednesday, and you can imagine, the Cardinals had plenty to discuss regarding the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Below are three of the more impactful takeaways from the availability with the head coach Pat Kelsey and the players:
Louisville is set to tipoff the season on Monday, Nov. 3 vs. South Carolina State at the KFC Yum! Center.
Defense Has Been a Major Focal Point.
Over the course of the offseason, when talking about Louisville as a potential ACC and national title contender, the conversation usually begins with their offensive capabilities. Considering the tempo Kelsey wants to play at and the number of three-point shooters they have, it's understandable why this would be the case.
Of course, that end of the floor will be the primary reason why the Cardinals win basketball games this upcoming season. But that being said, Kelsey and Co. have placed a massive emphasis on the defensive end of the floor.
"You ask the guys, 'what's important to Coach Kelsey? What's going to be the key to us being the best possible team that this team can be?' It's us on the defensive end - that's where our focus is," Pat Kelsey said. "I think we got a chance to be a very, very, very good defense."
It's not because Louisville struggled on defense last year. Actually, according to KenPom, the Cardinals actually had the 25th-ranked defensive efficiency in D1. A handful of guys for this upcoming season, such as J'Vonne Hadley and Ryan Conwell, are proven assets in that department as well.
The reason defense has been such a focal point leading into the season, is because when combined with offensive firepower, it can help lead them to their ultimate goal of winning a title.
"Defense is what's going to get it done," guard Ryan Conwell said. "It's going to help us go far in March, and that's our main goal. We're taking it day-by-day, paying attention to what the coaches are telling us, staying locked in to the schemes, and taking defense even more serious than on the offensive end."
Louisville is High on Their Front Court, Too.
The talk of the town regarding Louisville has been their incredibly deep collection of guards. There's the three veteran transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, five-star true freshman Mikel Brown Jr., as well as Kobe Rodgers as a depth point guard.
Yes, Louisville is unquestionably going to be led by their backcourt. That being said, Kelsey went out of his way several times on Wednesday to praise the front court - especially regarding their physicality.
"They all have different sizes, they all have different strengths, they all play off each other, and they support each other and build each other up," Kelsey said. "They understand the sum of all those parts is one of the best front courts in the country, in my opinion."
The front court might not have the star power that the backcourt does, but it's a group that has a lot of potential this season. Kasean Pryor, when healthy, is the epitome of a stretch four. J'Vonne Hadley, while technically a wing, is an incredible back-to-the-basket asset. Aly Khalifa, who is already one of the best passing big men in college hoops, lost 50 pounds during his rehab process. Sananda Fru, who is one of three international additions to the roster, has very high upside as a modern center.
More importantly, the players down low in the paint don't view it as a competition with the guards as to who can be the best unit on the team - or the most lauded one. They know that they have a job to do, and that it's important for every play to perform at a high level. Although it also helps that the post players aren't lacking any confidence in their abilities.
"I think at the end of the day, I think me and J'Vonne (Hadley), or whoever else we have out there playing at the four position, there's not much better than us," forward Kasean Pryor said. "The experience we have, being in the program for a year, the amount of winning we've been able to be a part of, bringing in new guys like Sananda Fru, Mohamed and Zougris. We're also taking on that step up and being physical, guarding, and taking pride in what we do. A lot of attention is on our backcourt, but the front court is obviously doing a job in helping to compete and win."
The On and Off-Court Chemistry Continues to be High.
For as talented as Louisville is, that talent will never translate into anything meaningful if the players don't mesh well with each other on the court, or simply don't like each other off of it. We've seen numerous instances of highly-regarded teams not work out because of lack of chemistry both on or off the court.
Fortunately for the fans of the program, Kelsey mentioned a handful of times just how impressed he had been with the level of by-in to his culture that he has seen from the players.
"We got a room full of guys that impact winning." Kelsey said. "By how they handle their business off the court, how they coexist and interact, and the chemistry they have together, and then the things they bring to the table, from a basketball standpoint, that fit us and that fit our system."
Louisville didn't have to replace quite as many players that they did last offseason, but they do still have a jumbled mix. There are five returners, three transfers, three international pickups, and one high school addition. It's group that comes from many different walks of life, but it's one that has grown incredibly close in a short amount of time.
"From the moment I stepped foot on this campus, and stepped foot with this team, and got out here in practice for the first time, I could already feel that bond from them," point guard Mikel Brown Jr. said. "Everybody's positive and everybody has great energy. It's great feeling to be in this type of environment where they just want the best for you.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
