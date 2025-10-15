Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Talk 2025 Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college basketball is just around the corner, and the Louisville men's basketball program held theirs on Wednesday.
Gathering in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville, second-year head coach Pat Kelsey and the entire Cardinals roster all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2025-26 season.
"You don't need a big marketing slogan to get the people in this town excited," Kelsey said. "There is no apathy. There never has, never will be. 'The next thing' is all all we say to our guys every day."
Louisville Cardinals On SI was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to Kelsey, as well as the majority of the players in breakout sessions afterwards
"They teach me stuff every day because they just they live the right way, they work the right way, they got the right mindset. They're guys I want my son to learn from. That crap matters, man. That's what I've learned from them, that they're awesome dudes that are bought into each other, and that are about excellence. We identify that.
"For us, everything's about win probability. Like when we are identifying and constructing our roster and our team, it's about what affects winning. Not about winning the press conference. It's about winning games. ... Not the hype, not the stars guy. We got a room full of guys that impact winning. By how they handle their business off the court, how they coexist and interact, and the chemistry they have together, and then the things they bring to the table, from a basketball standpoint, that fit us and that fit our system.
Below are the videos from Kelsey's Media Day press conference, as well as the players:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
PG Mikel Brown Jr.
SG Ryan Conwell
SG Isaac McKneely
PF Kasean Pryor
CG Adrian Wooley
PF/C Sananda Fru
PG Kobe Rodgers
SF Khani Rooths
SF J'Vonne Hadley
PF Vangelis Zougris
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
