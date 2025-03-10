Projecting Louisville Women's Basketball's 2025 NCAA Tournament Draw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024-25 season for the Louisville women's basketball program certainly had a rocky start. Like their men's basketball counterparts, they went 6-5 to start the year, which featured both nail-biting wins against lesser competition and some outright blowouts by ranked foes.
But since that start, head coach Jeff Walz has rounded his team in to form. The Cardinals (21-10, 13-5 ACC) then went on to win 14 of their remaining 18 regular season games, barely missing out on a double bye for the ACC Tournament. While they went just 1-1 in Greensboro, this is largely due to being short two starters because of last minute injuries.
Because of this bounce back, Louisville is a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance when Selection Sunday rolls around in a few days. They have a ranking of No. 35 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool - or NET - a metric that the the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses in part when determining the tournament field. The only remaining question is who against, and where exactly, the Cards will be kicking off their NCAA Tournament run.
Fortunately, bracketology is in full swing with less than a week to go until the Field of 68 is revealed, so we have some idea as to what Louisville's NCAA Tournament draw will be.
The most noteworthy and well-respected women's basketball bracketologist, ESPN's Charlie Creme, has the Cardinals as a No. 7 seed against No. 10 Oregon in Storrs, Connecticut. in his most recent update. As the city implies, this matchup is up against No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Albany, with the top seed in the region being Texas.
Her Hoop Stats also has Louisville as a No. 7 seed in their Mar. 8 update, and has them squaring off against No. Washington. This matchup will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner of No. 2 TCU and No. 15 Stephen F. Austin awaits them. South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the region.
Keeping up with the theme, College Sports Madness has the Cardinals as a No. 7 seed as well in their Mar. 10th update. They're pitting UofL against No. 10 Nebraska, with that matchup paired against No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 Southeast Louisiana. USC is the top seed in this region.
CBS Sports posted just their projected seeds when they released their update late last week, putting Louisville as a No. 8 seed. The No. 9 seeds in this update are Georgia Tech, Indiana, Richmond and Nebraska; with the No. 1 seeded teams (who would be Louisville's host city) being Texas, USC, UCLA and South Carolina.
The Selection Show for the women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set for Sunday, Mar. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
(Photo of Jeff Walz, Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky