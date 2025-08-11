Louisville Report

Report: '26 Wing Anthony Felesi to Visit Louisville

Felesi is a top-50 prospect in the Class of 2026.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy guard Anthony Felesi (1) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) guard Greg Lawson (5) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy guard Anthony Felesi (1) against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) guard Greg Lawson (5) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another blue-chip prospect in the Class of 2026 is set to visit the Louisville men's basketball program.

Hurricane (UT) Utah Prep small forward Anthony Felesi, who is a top-50 recruit in the cycle, will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals later this fall, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Felesi has five total official visit ont he books right now, with Louisville getting the final one, coming on Oct. 25. Putt, San Diego State, USC and UCLA are getting the other four OV's

Louisville extended a scholarship offer to Felesi last September while head coach Pat Kelsey was scouting then-Utah Prep teammate J.J. Mandaquit, who late committed to Washington. Since then, Kelsey, as well as assistant Ronnie Hamilton, have consistently been recruiting Felesi.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard/forward ranks as high as the No. 46 prospect in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite is nearly as high as on Felesi, ranking him as the No. 20 small forward and No. 47 overall prospect.

Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects.

Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Kinney forward Cole Cloer has an OV scheduled for Aug. 30, while Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving has one set for Sept. 19.

(Photo of Anthony Felesi: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)

