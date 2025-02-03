Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of Week 14 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a less than efficient week, the Louisville men's basketball program has taken a tumble out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) garnered 86 points in week 14 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 21 last week to the "others receiving votes" section" this week.
Louisville split their two games this past week. They took down Wake Forest 72-59 at home in a game where they coasted to the finish line after leading by nearly 30, then outright lost 77-70 at Georgia Tech to snap a 10-game winning streak.
Next up, Louisville stays on the road and heads to the northeast for a matchup at Boston College. Tip-off against the Eagles is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 14)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,550 - 62)
- Duke (1,488)
- Alabama (1,422)
- Tennessee (1,295)
- Houston (1,245)
- Florida (1,183)
- Purdue (1,102)
- Iowa State (1,078)
- Michigan State (1,044)
- Texas A&M (976)
- Marquette (875)
- St. John's (793)
- Texas Tech (793)
- Kentucky (747)
- Missouri (717)
- Kansas (599)
- Memphis (530)
- Maryland (390)
- UConn (322)
- Arizona (308)
- Wisconsin (287)
- Mississippi State (217)
- Illinois (208)
- Michigan (191)
- Ole Miss (184)
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
