Louisville Men's Basketball Moves Up Week 18 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to build on their winning streak, and as such, their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll continues to improve.
The Cardinals (23-6, 16-2 ACC) garnered 606 points in week 18 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 19 last week to No. 14 this week.
Louisville won both matchup last week, winning 71-66 at Virginia Tech before taking down Pitt 79-68. They're riding a seven-game winning streak, and have won 17 of their last 18 games since starting year one under Pat Kelsey at 6-5. They've not only clinched a double bye in the ACC Tournament, but have tied the 2008-09 team's program record for most conference wins in a single season.
Next up, Louisville will host the two West Coast ACC newcomers to close out the regular season, starting with a matchup against Cal. Tip-off against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 18)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,525 - 61)
- Duke (1,458)
- Houston (1,396)
- Tennessee (1,326)
- Florida (1,247)
- St. John's (1,179)
- Alabama (1,176)
- Michigan State (1,165)
- Texas Tech (947)
- Iowa State (918)
- Clemson (905)
- Wisconsin (815)
- Maryland (628)
- Louisville (606)
- Missouri (603)
- Memphis (560)
- Michigan (494)
- Purdue (454)
- Kentucky (417)
- Marquette (409)
- Saint Mary's (399)
- Texas A&M (364)
- BYU (287)
- Arizona (162)
- Mississippi State (87)
Others receiving votes:
VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
