Louisville Men's Basketball Falls in Week 13 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is clinging on to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but just barely.

The Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 ACC) garnered 148 points in week 13 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 20 in the previous poll to No. 24 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Louisville had an up-and-down week basketball last week. It started with a road rematch at Duke last Monday, with the Cardinals suffering a humiliating 83-52 defeat in Durham. Fortunately, UofL was able to end the week back in the win column, earning an 88-74 win against SMU this past Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Next up, Louisville will remain at home, welcoming Notre Dame to the KFC Yum! Center. Tip-off against the Fighting Irish is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 13)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,475 - 59)

2. Michigan (1,388)

3. UConn (1,367)

4. Duke (1,314)

5. Illinois (1,172)

6. Gonzaga (1.167)

7. Iowa State (1,130)

8. Houston (1,067)

9. Nebraska (1,036)

10. Michigan State (950)

11. Kansas (847)

12. Purdue (697)

13. Texas Tech (638)

14. North Carolina (633)

15. Vanderbilt (627)

16. BYU (622)

17. Florida (618)

18. Virginia (578)

19. Saint Louis (353)

20. Clemson (284)

21. Arkansas (276)

22. St. John’s (199)

23. Miami of Ohio (170)

24. Louisville (148)

25. Tennessee (134)

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 83, Alabama 48, Iowa 39, UCF 39, Kentucky 28, Villanova 15, NC State 9, Auburn 8, Utah St. 6, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Santa Clara 1, George Mason 1, Wisconsin 1.

