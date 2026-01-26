Louisville Men's Basketball Rises in Week 12 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just before the Louisville men's basketball program is set to take the floor, their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll is moving ever so slightly.

The Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) garnered 297 points in week 12 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 23 in the previous poll to No. 20 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Louisville is coming off of their first perfect week of play since mid-December, although they did play just one game. Aided by the return of star true freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr., the Cardinals secured a convincing home win over Virginia Tech this past Saturday, taking down the Hokies 85-71 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Next up, Louisville will return to the court tonight for a rematch at Duke on a short turnaround. Tip-off against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 12)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,500 - 60)

2. UConn (1,402)

3. Michigan (1,379)

4. Duke (1,326)

5. Nebraska (1,283)

6. Gonzaga (1,097)

7. Michigan State (1,072)

8. Iowa State (1,070)

9. Illinois (1,060)

10. Houston (983)

11. Texas Tech (939)

12. Purdue (864)

13. BYU (837)

14. Kansas (614)

15. Arkansas (568)

16. North Carolina (528)

17. Virginia (509)

18. Vanderbilt (497)

19. Florida (389)

20. Louisville (297)

21. Saint Louis (286)

22. Clemson (245)

23. Alabama (202)

24. Miami of Ohio (140)

25. St. John's (133)

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah St. 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

