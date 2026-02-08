Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles with the ball guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Bryce Heard (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles with the ball guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Bryce Heard (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsNorth Carolina State Wolfpack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (17-6, 7-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (18-6, 9-2 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

NC State

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

24th/23rd

SOS

19th

41st

SOR

33rd

30th

NET

27th

17th

RPI

34th

29th

BPI

26th

11th

KenPom

24th

19th

Torvik

24th

19th

EvanMiya

22nd

24th

Team Leaders

NC State

Louisville

Points

Darrion Williams (14.7)

Ryan Conwell (18.4)

Rebounds

Ven-Allen Lubin (7.0)

Sananda Fru (6.6)

Assists

Quadir Copeland (7.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3)

Steals

Quadir Copeland (1.9)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

NC State

Louisville

Points Per Game

85.7

85.7

Field Goal %

48.1

46.4

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.2/60.7

28.8/62.0

Three Point %

40.2

34.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

11.0/27.3

11.5/33.4

Free Throw %

75.6

76.4

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.3/21.5

16.7/21.8

Rebounding

NC State

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

40.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

12.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.0

28.1

Rebound Margin

1.0

6.2

Defense

NC State

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.5

70.7

Opp. FG%

42.9

40.4

Opp. 3PT%

34.0

33.7

Steals Per Game

8.6

7.1

Blocks Per Game

3.1

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.8

12.4

Ball Handling

NC State

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.8

17.7

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

11.5

Turnover Margin

4.2

0.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.74

1.54

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.8 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas NC State has a BPI rating of 16.0 (26th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.04 (19th overall), whereas NC State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.39 (24th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Pack, with a projected final score of 83-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9357 (19th overall), whereas NC State has a "Barthag" of .9207 (24th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, NC State 81.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball