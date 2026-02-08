Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (17-6, 7-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (18-6, 9-2 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

Rankings

NC State Louisville AP/USAT RV/RV 24th/23rd SOS 19th 41st SOR 33rd 30th NET 27th 17th RPI 34th 29th BPI 26th 11th KenPom 24th 19th Torvik 24th 19th EvanMiya 22nd 24th

Team Leaders

NC State Louisville Points Darrion Williams (14.7) Ryan Conwell (18.4) Rebounds Ven-Allen Lubin (7.0) Sananda Fru (6.6) Assists Quadir Copeland (7.0) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3) Steals Quadir Copeland (1.9) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

NC State Louisville Points Per Game 85.7 85.7 Field Goal % 48.1 46.4 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.2/60.7 28.8/62.0 Three Point % 40.2 34.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 11.0/27.3 11.5/33.4 Free Throw % 75.6 76.4 FTM/FTA Per Game 16.3/21.5 16.7/21.8

Rebounding

NC State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.7 40.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 12.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.0 28.1 Rebound Margin 1.0 6.2

Defense

NC State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.5 70.7 Opp. FG% 42.9 40.4 Opp. 3PT% 34.0 33.7 Steals Per Game 8.6 7.1 Blocks Per Game 3.1 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.8 12.4

Ball Handling

NC State Louisville Assists Per Game 16.8 17.7 Turnovers Per Game 9.6 11.5 Turnover Margin 4.2 0.9 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.74 1.54

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.8 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas NC State has a BPI rating of 16.0 (26th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.04 (19th overall), whereas NC State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.39 (24th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Pack, with a projected final score of 83-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9357 (19th overall), whereas NC State has a "Barthag" of .9207 (24th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, NC State 81.

