Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (17-6, 7-4 ACC) is set to face NC State (18-6, 9-2 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
NC State
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
24th/23rd
SOS
19th
41st
SOR
33rd
30th
NET
27th
17th
RPI
34th
29th
BPI
26th
11th
KenPom
24th
19th
Torvik
24th
19th
EvanMiya
22nd
24th
Team Leaders
NC State
Louisville
Points
Darrion Williams (14.7)
Ryan Conwell (18.4)
Rebounds
Ven-Allen Lubin (7.0)
Sananda Fru (6.6)
Assists
Quadir Copeland (7.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3)
Steals
Quadir Copeland (1.9)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Ven-Allen Lubin (0.8)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
NC State
Louisville
Points Per Game
85.7
85.7
Field Goal %
48.1
46.4
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.2/60.7
28.8/62.0
Three Point %
40.2
34.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
11.0/27.3
11.5/33.4
Free Throw %
75.6
76.4
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.3/21.5
16.7/21.8
Rebounding
NC State
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
40.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
12.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.0
28.1
Rebound Margin
1.0
6.2
Defense
NC State
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.5
70.7
Opp. FG%
42.9
40.4
Opp. 3PT%
34.0
33.7
Steals Per Game
8.6
7.1
Blocks Per Game
3.1
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.8
12.4
Ball Handling
NC State
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.8
17.7
Turnovers Per Game
9.6
11.5
Turnover Margin
4.2
0.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.74
1.54
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 75.8 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas NC State has a BPI rating of 16.0 (26th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.04 (19th overall), whereas NC State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.39 (24th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Pack, with a projected final score of 83-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9357 (19th overall), whereas NC State has a "Barthag" of .9207 (24th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, NC State 81.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
