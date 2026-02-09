Louisville Men's Basketball Stays Put in Week 14 of AP Top 25
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is playing much better over the past few games, but their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll remains unchanged.
The Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 ACC) garnered 182 points in week 14 of the AP Top 25, staying put at No. 24 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.
Since suffering a 31-point loss to Duke back on Jan. 26, Louisville has looked like a much better team. They rebounded with an 88-74 win over SMU, followed that up with a 76-65 victory over Notre Dame, then most recently secured an 88-80 win at Wake Forest this past Saturday.
Next up, Louisville will return home, taking on NC State on a short turnaround. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 14)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Arizona (1,475 - 59)
2. Michigan (1,416)
3. Houston (1,275)
4. Duke (1,254)
5. Iowa State (1,247)
6. UConn (1,227)
7. Nebraska (1,091)
8. Illinois (1,060)
9. Kansas (966)
10. Michigan State (929)
11. UNC (863)
12. Gonzaga (803)
13. Purdue (785)
14. Florida (718)
15. Virginia (642)
16. Texas Tech (549)
17. St. John's (524)
18. Saint Louis (422)
19. Vanderbilt (375)
20. Clemson (354)
21. Arkansas (304)
22. BYU (198)
23. Miami of Ohio (195)
24. Louisville (182)
25. Kentucky (80)
Others receiving votes:
Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary's 1.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic