Louisville Men's Basketball Stays Put in Week 14 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is playing much better over the past few games, but their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll remains unchanged.

The Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 ACC) garnered 182 points in week 14 of the AP Top 25, staying put at No. 24 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Since suffering a 31-point loss to Duke back on Jan. 26, Louisville has looked like a much better team. They rebounded with an 88-74 win over SMU, followed that up with a 76-65 victory over Notre Dame, then most recently secured an 88-80 win at Wake Forest this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville will return home, taking on NC State on a short turnaround. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 14)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,475 - 59)

2. Michigan (1,416)

3. Houston (1,275)

4. Duke (1,254)

5. Iowa State (1,247)

6. UConn (1,227)

7. Nebraska (1,091)

8. Illinois (1,060)

9. Kansas (966)

10. Michigan State (929)

11. UNC (863)

12. Gonzaga (803)

13. Purdue (785)

14. Florida (718)

15. Virginia (642)

16. Texas Tech (549)

17. St. John's (524)

18. Saint Louis (422)

19. Vanderbilt (375)

20. Clemson (354)

21. Arkansas (304)

22. BYU (198)

23. Miami of Ohio (195)

24. Louisville (182)

25. Kentucky (80)

Others receiving votes:

Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary's 1.

