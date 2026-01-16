Report: Top-Ranked '27 Prospect C.J. Rosser to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is set to have a massive visitor on campus in the immediate future.

Orlanda (Fla.) Southeastern Prep forward C.J. Rosser, the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027 per the 247Sports Composite, is set to take an official visit to the Cardinals, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Rosser will be in attendance for UofL's game against SMU on Jan. 31.

Rosser will also visit Kentucky a few days later for the matchup vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 4. He also holds offers from Michigan, NC State, North Carolina and others.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound power forward is a consensus top-three prospect among the three major recruiting services, ranking as the No. 1 prospect per On3/Rivals. He holds a 0.9995 rating on the 247Sports Composite.

There's a reason why recruiting services are so high on him, and why several elite program are after him. Through the first 28 games of his junior season with Southeastern Prep, Rosser is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Rosser started his prep career at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash, playing his first two seasons of high school ball there. He put up 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game there as a freshman, then 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists as a sophomore.

Louisville currently holds two commitments in the Class of 2027: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward Ferlandas Wright and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis. They've also extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted prospects in the cycle, including six in the top-ten of the 247Sports Composite. Additionally, four-star '27 prospects Reese Alston and Trevor Manhertz have also taken official visits to UofL this season.

(Photo of C.J. Rosser via On3)

