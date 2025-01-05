Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2025 Commitments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not long after taking the head coaching position at the Louisville men's basketball program in March of 2024, not only did Pat Kelsey hit the ground running when assembling a team for the 2024-25 season, but he and his staff have also been recruiting the Class of 2025 extremely hard.
While not a full cycle, Kelsey and Co. have inserted the Cardinals into the mix with multiple high-ranking prospects in the class. This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Class Rankings (Updated Jan. 5, 2025)
- 247Sports Class Rank: 13th in the ACC, 69th nationally
- Rivals Class Rank: 9th in the ACC, 37th nationally
- On3 Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 8th nationally
Committed Recruits (1):
Mikel Brown Jr.
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 172 pounds
School: Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9962 (10th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 1, 2025
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky