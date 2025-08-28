Report: '26 Forward Colben Landrew to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A surging Class of 2026 for the Louisville men's basketball program will soon be taking a trip to campus.
Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler forward Colben Landrew, a high-four star prospect in the cycle, will take an official visit to campus this upcoming weekend, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
The Cardinals have made up a ton of ground in Landrew's recruitment over the last month. Following a standout showing in the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship, where UofL head coach Pat Kelsey and assistant Thomas Carr were in attendance, Louisville extended Landrew an offer back on July 13. A few weeks later, Landrew named the Cards to his top eight schools, alongside Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and UConn.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/wing is a consensus four-star prospect amongst the four major recruiting sites, and ranks as high as the No. 17 prospect in the Class of 2026, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 61 overall recruit in the cycle.
Landrew was extremely impactful this past season for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler as a junior, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He helped the Wildcats go 29-3 to win the Class 6A state championship, and was named a 2024-25 MaxPreps All-American honorable mention.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, while Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Cole Cloer has an OV scheduled for Aug. 30, while Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving has one set for Sept. 19, and Hurricane (UT) Utah Prep small forward Anthony Felesi will be on campus on Oct. 25.
(Photo of Colben Landrew via Adidas 3SSB)
