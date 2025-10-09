'26 Forward Colben Landrew Includes Louisville in Top Six, Announces Commitment Date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The next big-time Class of 2026 target of the Louisville men's basketball program will soon be coming off the board
Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler forward Colben Landrew, a high-four star prospect in the cycle, announced his top six schools on Wednesday, and the Cardinals are still in the running to land him.
Additionally, Landrew announced that he will officially announce his commitment next week on Wednesday, October 15. Louisville will be fighting off UConn, Mississippi State, Purdue, Ole Miss and Texas A&M for his services.
Louisville got involved late in Landrew's recruitment, only offering him a scholarship back on July 13. But they made up a ton of ground in his recruitment over the last month-and-a-half, even hosting him for an official visit back on Aug. 28.
Landrew has taken visits to every one of his finalists except Ole Miss. He went to Purdue on June 24, Mississippi State on Sept. 19, Texas A&M on Sept. 23, and most recently UConn on Oct. 4
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard/wing is a consensus four-star prospect amongst the three major recruiting sites, and ranks as high as the No. 17 prospect in the Class of 2026, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 28 overall recruit in the cycle.
Landrew was extremely impactful last season for Wheeler as a junior, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He helped the Wildcats go 29-3 to win the Class 6A state championship, and was named a 2024-25 MaxPreps All-American honorable mention.
He parlayed that incredible junior season into this past summer, putting together a standout showing with Game Elite at the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship. Landrew averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the event, while also shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on three-point tries.
For Louisville, being able to secure a commitment from Landrew would be a fantastic consolation prize given recent developments out on the recruiting trail. Late last month, five-star point guard Tay Kinney, one of Louisville's top targets in the entire 2026 cycle, announced his commitment to Kansas.
So far, despite hosting six four- and five-star prospect for official visits and several others for unofficial visits, Louisville has yet to secure a commitment in the 2026 cycle.
(Photo of Colben Landrew via Adidas 3SSB)
