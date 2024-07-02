Report: Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree to Three-Year Max Extension
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Donovan Mitchell is getting paid, again.
Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar has agreed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, per Wojnarowski.
Previously, Mitchell was set to enter the final season of a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension that was signed while a member of the Utah Jazz. The extension also gives Mitchell the opportunity to qualify for the Designated Veteran Player Extension, also known as the "supermax" extension.
Mitchell also seemed to confirm Wojnarowski's report, posting the "I'm not leaving" scene from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" on Twitter/X.
Coming off of his seventh year in the NBA and second with Cleveland, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound shooting guard put together his fifth-straight NBA All-Star season. Playing and starting in 55 games during the regular season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while putting up a 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting split.
Mitchell also helped the Cavaliers almost single-handedly reach the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the final two games of their opening round series against the Orlando Magic, Mitchell scored 89 points, pouring in 50 points in game six and 39 points in game seven. It was the second-most points in games six and seven in a single-series in NBA history.
The Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but personal success from day one in the NBA, and has vaulted into certified superstardom. In 468 career games, Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's the first guard to average a 20 points per game in each of his first seven NBA seasons since Allen Iverson.
Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.
(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: David Richard - USA TODAY Sports)
