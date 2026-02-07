ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The opportunity for the Louisville men's basketball program to make it three wins in a row is nearly here.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on Wake Forest down in Winston-Salem from the Joel Coliseum. Tip-off against the Demon Deacons is set for 12:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Wake Forest, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

After appearing as "probable" on the first report due to a back injury, Cardinals starting forward J'Vonne Hadley was designated as a "game-time decision" on the second report.

Ahead of the previous game vs. Notre Dame, he was also initially designated as probable and then a game-time decision, but still was able to play. However, he played just three minutes after re-aggravating the injury early against the Irish.

"He gave it his all to try to play tonight," head coach Pat Kelsey said of Hadley after the game against Notre Dame. "He had a really, really ugly fall in practice two days ago. They don't make him any tougher than J'Vonne Hadley. They really don't. He is tough as nails. Love him. It's nothing serious, but he had a really hard fall and contusion in his back, or something like that. ... He'll be all right, he's tough as heck."

Hadley has played in all but one of the Cardinals' 22 games, averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

As for Wake Forest, starting point guard Nate Calmese was once again listed as "out" on the second report due to a grade three ankle sprain, and will miss his second straight game. Starting the Deacs' first 21 games, Calmese was averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

OUT

N/A

GAME-TIME DECISION

#1 J'Vonne Hadley

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

OUT

#1 Nate Calmese

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky