ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been on a bit of a downward trend as of late. They've dropped three of their last four, most recently losing 79-70 against Virginia this past Tuesday.

Next up, Louisville will look to bounce back when they hit the road and fac Pitt. Tip-off against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

On the Louisville side of things, once again, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" on the first report, and will miss his eighth straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Earlier this month, amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out due to NIL or his draft stock, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front. He stated in a post on Twitter/X that he already had been dealing with a nagging back injury and "hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse," and that he "will be back soon."

Additionally, reserve forward Khani Rooths was also listed as "out" on the first report due to an illness, and is set to miss his second straight game. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

Pitt Panthers

OUT

#1 Dishon Jackson

#4 Papa Amadou Kante

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

