Louisville to Host Kansas Transfer Forward Flory Bidunga for Visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another high-profile player in the transfer portal will visit the Louisville men's basketball program this weekend.

Former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 player in the portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking, will visit the Cardinals this Friday, sources told Louisville Cardinals On SI. On3's Joe Tipton was the first to report the visit.

Bidunga is the third confirmed transfer visitor for UofL this weekend. Oregon guard Shelstad will also be visiting the same day, while San Francisco guard/forward Tyrone Riley IV will visit on Sunday.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man was one of the best players in the Big 12 this past season. Not only did he earn a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Playing in 35 of Kansas' games this season while starting all but one, Bidunga nearly averaged a double-double. He put up 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game, while also shooting a league-best 64.0 percent from the floor. His 2.6 blocks per game not only led the Big 12, it was the fourth-best mark in Division I.

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bidunga was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school. He was five-star recruit by three of the four major services, and ranked as the No. 17 player in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite. During his true freshman campaign for the Jayhawks, Bidunga put up 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 34 appearances and six starts.

The portal has only been open for one day, but forwards Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru and Khani Rooths have alreeady declared their intent to transfer from Louisville. Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers have all exhausted their eligibility as well, and Mikel Brown Jr. also declared for the NBA Draft.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Flory Bidunga: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)