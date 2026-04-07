Louisville to Host San Francisco Transfer Tyrone Riley IV for Visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jackson Shelstad will not be the only player in the transfer portal to visit the Louisville men's basketball program this weekend.

Former San Francisco guard/forward Tyrone Riley IV will visit the Cardinals this Sunday, a source tells Louisville Cardinals On SI.

He'll be the second transfer to visit UofL after Shelstad gets in town on Friday. Riley currently ranks as the No. 60 overall player to enter the portal up to this point, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing was one of the top players in the West Coast Conference this past season, earning Second-Team All-WCC honors for his efforts. Starting all 31 games for the Dons, he was their third-leading scorer at 12.2 points, their second-leading rebounds with 4.8, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals. Riley also shot 47.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent on three-point tries.

Riley made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2024-25. That season, he started all 34 games, averaging 9.6 games, a team-best 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists. For his efforts, he was named to the 2025 WCC All-Freshman Team.

A native of Watts, Calif., Riley was a four-star prospect coming out of the Class of 2024, ranking as high as the No. 121 recruit in the cycle, per Rivals. He held offers from Arizona State, Cal Florida, TCA, Texas A&M, USC and others before picking San Francisco.

The portal has only been open for one day, but forwards Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru and Khani Rooths have alreeady declared their intent to transfer from Louisville. Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers have all exhausted their eligibility as well, and Mikel Brown Jr. also declared for the NBA Draft.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Tyrone Riley: Kyle Terada - Imagn Images