Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Stanford | ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C - The postseason is finally here. The Louisville men's basketball program has made the trek to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, with their run in the conference tournament set to begin against Stanford.
The Cardinals head into the ACC Tournament incredibly hot. Led by ACC Coach of the Year Pat Kelsey in his first year at the helm, Louisville is on a nine-game winning streak, and have won 19 of their last 20 overall to clinch the No. 2 seed for the tournament. Point guard Chucky Hepburn was tabbed as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-ACC selection, while guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. earned a Third Team All-ACC nod.
As for the seventh-seeded Cardinal, they were able to hold off 15th-seeded and rival Cal in their ACC Tournament opener, winning 78-73 on Wednesday night. First-Team All-ACC center Maxime Raynaud had 23 points and eight rebounds, while guard Jaylen Blakes added 21 points and six assists.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Stanford Cardinal
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 11-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 18-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo via Craig Hunter Ross/ACC)
