Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke | ACC Tournament Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After clinching a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to hold off a furious comeback attempt from Clemson, punching their ticket to the ACC Tournament Championship for a showdown against top-seeded Duke.
Despite leading by as much as 15 points with under four minutes left, the second-seeded and No. 13 AP-ranked Cardinals barely emerged with a 76-73 win over the Tigers. Terrence Edwards Jr. and J'Vonne Hadley combined for 41 points and 17 rebounds in the top-15 matchup, helping Louisville clinch their first appearance in a conference title game since 2014.
As for the Blue Devils, they've had a tricky path the the league's title game. While they are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, they took down Georgia Tech and North Carolina by just a combined 11 points. Part of this is because Cooper Flagg, the frontrunner for Naismith Player of the Year, suffered an ankle injury vs. the Jackets in the quarterfinals vs. GT. He did not play in the semis vs. UNC, and is set to miss the ACC title game.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 13 Louisville Cardinals (27-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (30-3, 19-1) Game Day Feed
