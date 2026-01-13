Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | Game 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After snapping a two-game skid in their last time out, the Louisville men's basketball program will look to cap off their three-game home stand on a high note, welcoming Virginia to the KFC Yum! Center for a ranked matchup.

Louisville' hasn't exactly played their best basketball as of late. The Cardinals started the season at 9-1 and ranked as high as the No. 6 team in the nation, but had lost three of their last five heading into this past Saturday. This included back-to-back games where they fell 80-76 at Stanford and 84-73 vs. Duke.

Fortunately, Louisville was able to get back on the right track in their previous time out, earning a 74-60 comeback win against Boston College. The Cards trailed by as much 10 points in the first half, and were deadlocked with the Eagles with 8:35 to go. However, they ended the game on a 22-9 run, out-scoring their visitors 45-28 after halftime.

As for the Cavaliers, year one under head coach Ryan Odom - who took over following Tony Bennett's surprise retirement just before last season - has been extremely successful. Virginia has their most wins through 16 games since starting 16-0 during the 2018-19 season, when they won their first national championship.

