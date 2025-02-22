Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 89, Florida State 81

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Seminoles.

Matthew McGavic

Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) calls a play while dribbling against Florida State Seminoles guard Jamir Watkins (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81.
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) calls a play while dribbling against Florida State Seminoles guard Jamir Watkins (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While their rematch against Florida State was a lot closer than the first matchup, the Louisville men's basketball program still emerged victorious, holding on for an 89-81 win.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville’s Chucky Hepburn hit a 3-pointer that capped off a 12-2 run for Louisville that lasted 3:47, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 29-13. UofL scored eight straight between 6:56 to 5:07 that created a 20-point gap.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Florida State slowly chipped away at the Louisville lead throughout the second half, using an early 7-0 run to cut it to eight with 16:01 on the clock. The Seminoles would cut it to six points numerous times but never get closer to the Cards.
  • Louisville shot 26-52 (50.0%) from the field, 7-21 (33.3%) from deep and 30-34 (88.2%) from the free-throw line.
  • Florida State shot 32-59 (54.2%) from the field, 4-17 (23.5%) from three and 13-17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe.
  • Pat Kelsey joins legendary coach Denny Crum as the only coaches in program history to win at least 21 regular season games in their first season as head coach of the Cardinals.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn finished with 29 points, two assists and five steals. He set a new program record for free throws made in a game, with 17.
  • J'Vonne Hadley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. That is Hadley’s seventh double-double on the year.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 16 points, while going a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. This is Terrence’s seventh straight game scoring in double figures.
  • Reyne Smith had 11 points and added three rebounds to his stat-line. Smith now has 103 made three’s on the season which gives him sole possession of third all-time for made three’s in a season by a Louisville Cardinal.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Pat McDonough and Jamie Rhodes.

Louisville’s James Scott fouls Florida State’s Daquan Davis during ACC action at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025
Louisville’s James Scott fouls Florida State’s Daquan Davis during ACC action at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s Aboubacar Traore yells as his team takes the floor before the start of the game against Florida State at the YUM
Louisville’s Aboubacar Traore yells as his team takes the floor before the start of the game against Florida State at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville’s J’Vonne Hadley, left, fouls Florida State’s Jamir Watkins, right, during an ACC game at the YUM Center. Feb. 22,
Louisville’s J’Vonne Hadley, left, fouls Florida State’s Jamir Watkins, right, during an ACC game at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State’s Justin Thomas gets off a shot over Louisville’s Reyne Smith during ACC action at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 202
Florida State’s Justin Thomas gets off a shot over Louisville’s Reyne Smith during ACC action at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville coach Pat Kelsey yells instructions to his team during a time out, in an ACC match up against Florida State
Louisville coach Pat Kelsey yells instructions to his team during a time out, in an ACC match up against Florida State at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Florida State Seminol
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Florida State Seminoles forward Taylor Bol Bowen (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) calls a play while dribbling against
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) calls a play while dribbling against Florida State Seminoles guard Jamir Watkins (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against the Florida State Sem
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against the Florida State Sem
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against the Florida State Seminoles forward AJ Swinton (19) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Florida State Se
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Florida State Seminoles forward Jerry Deng (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) battles Florida State Seminoles guard
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) battles Florida State Seminoles guard Chandler Jackson (0) for a rebound during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Florida State Semin
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Florida State Seminoles guard Justin Thomas (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Florida State 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Reyne Smith (6) and gua
Feb 22, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Reyne Smith (6) and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

