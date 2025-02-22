Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 89, Florida State 81
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While their rematch against Florida State was a lot closer than the first matchup, the Louisville men's basketball program still emerged victorious, holding on for an 89-81 win.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville’s Chucky Hepburn hit a 3-pointer that capped off a 12-2 run for Louisville that lasted 3:47, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 29-13. UofL scored eight straight between 6:56 to 5:07 that created a 20-point gap.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Florida State slowly chipped away at the Louisville lead throughout the second half, using an early 7-0 run to cut it to eight with 16:01 on the clock. The Seminoles would cut it to six points numerous times but never get closer to the Cards.
- Louisville shot 26-52 (50.0%) from the field, 7-21 (33.3%) from deep and 30-34 (88.2%) from the free-throw line.
- Florida State shot 32-59 (54.2%) from the field, 4-17 (23.5%) from three and 13-17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe.
- Pat Kelsey joins legendary coach Denny Crum as the only coaches in program history to win at least 21 regular season games in their first season as head coach of the Cardinals.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn finished with 29 points, two assists and five steals. He set a new program record for free throws made in a game, with 17.
- J'Vonne Hadley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. That is Hadley’s seventh double-double on the year.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 16 points, while going a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. This is Terrence’s seventh straight game scoring in double figures.
- Reyne Smith had 11 points and added three rebounds to his stat-line. Smith now has 103 made three’s on the season which gives him sole possession of third all-time for made three’s in a season by a Louisville Cardinal.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Pat McDonough and Jamie Rhodes.
