Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 79, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program found themselves falling to yet another quality opponent, this time dropping a 79-70 decision to Virginia on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals dug themselves into a 14-0 hole to start the game, and could never recover.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell and Sananda Fru for the sixth time this season. The lineup is now 2-4 on the year.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville started the half off slow, with Virginia outscoring the Cards 14-0 to start the game. The Cardinals finished strong, cutting the lead down to two possessions, 28-32. Isaac McKneely led UofL in scoring with 11, nine of those were from deep.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville came out hot in the second half, going on a 14-7 run to get their first lead of the game, 44-43, with 14:00 left in regulation. The teams went back and forth the next four minutes before the Cardinals finally pulled away with an 11-0 run.

Louisville shot 35.8% (24 of 67) from the field, 26.3% (10 of 38) from deep and 66.7% (12 for 18) from the free-throw line.

The Cards (19) led the Cav’s (8) in points off turnovers in tonight's game.

Player Notes:

Isaac McKneely totaled a season high of 23 points and five rebounds against his former team. This is his first 20+ point game while donning the Louisville jersey.

Aly Khalifa scored nine points against Virginia, while also notching two rebounds and three assists. This was the third game of the season where he has recorded nine or more points.

Adrian Wooley notched five points, five rebounds and four assists, going a perfect 3 of 3 on his free throws.

J'Vonne Hadley recorded 11 points, five rebounds and one assist. He went 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 on his free throws.

Ryan Conwell recorded 14 points while earning seven rebounds and three assists, during his season high 36 minutes played.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images.

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Louisville’s Ryan Conwell makes the shot against Virginia’s Jacari White in the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night. Jan. 13, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Gruenloh (17) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) dribbles against Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia defeated Louisville 79-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) and center Johann Gruenloh (17) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles around the screen of forward Sananda Fru (13) against Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) shoots against Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 13, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Isaac McKneely, Devin Tillis and J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky