Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 92, Miami 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to end the regular season a high note, marching into Coral Gables to leaving with a 92-89 road win over No. 22 Miami.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the second time this season. The group is now 2-0 together. KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville scored the first bucket of the game and then used a 10-0 run to take a 13-2 lead four minutes into the game. Miami strung together an 8-2 run late in the first half to cut the difference to just four points, but the Cardinals retaliated with a 7-2 run to end the period.

UofL’s Ryan Conwell scored 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting in the first half alone.

Louisville is now 42-4 when leading at halftime under Pat Kelsey.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Hurricanes used an 8-0 run that consisted of five free throws and a 3-pointer to tie the game at 77-all with 4:21 to go. There were six lead changes in the final four minutes of the game, but the Cardinals prevailed thanks to a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Adrian Wooley and free throws from Sananda Fru and Ryan Conwell.

Louisville is now 49-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.

Louisville shot 61.1% (33 of 54) from the field, 50% (12 of 24) from deep and 66.7% (14 of 21) from the free-throw line.

Louisville totaled 22 assists against just seven turnovers. It was Louisville’s 11th game of 20+ assists this season.

Player Notes:

Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 24 points with 18 of those coming in the first half.

He went 7 of 14 overall from the floor, netting 4 of 9 3’s and all of his six free throws. He added in two assists, one steal and two boards. J'Vonne Hadley was huge on the floor with 16 points, two boards, two assists and

beyond the arc. He dished out a season-high five assists and pulled down four rebounds. Adrian Wooley hit arguably the biggest shot of the night and totaled 15 points.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jeff Romance (Imagn Images).

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes guard Noam Dovrat (14) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; The Louisville Cardinals bench celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gives instructions to his team against the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) battles for a loose ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

(Photo of Adrian Wooley: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

