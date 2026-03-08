Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 92, Miami 89

The highlights, photo gallery plus team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Canes.
Matthew McGavic|
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsMiami (FL) Hurricanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to end the regular season a high note, marching into Coral Gables to leaving with a 92-89 road win over No. 22 Miami.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne
    Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the second time this season. The group is now 2-0
    together.
  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville scored the first bucket of the game and then used a 10-0 run to take a 13-2 lead four minutes into the game. Miami strung together an 8-2 run late in the first half to cut the difference to just four points, but the Cardinals retaliated with a 7-2 run to end the period.
  • UofL’s Ryan Conwell scored 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting in the first half alone.
  • Louisville is now 42-4 when leading at halftime under Pat Kelsey.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Hurricanes used an 8-0 run that consisted of five free throws and a 3-pointer to tie the game at 77-all with 4:21 to go. There were six lead changes in the final four minutes of the game, but the Cardinals prevailed thanks to a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Adrian Wooley and free throws from Sananda Fru and Ryan Conwell.  
  • Louisville is now 49-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.
  • Louisville shot 61.1% (33 of 54) from the field, 50% (12 of 24) from deep and 66.7% (14 of 21) from the free-throw line.
  • Louisville totaled 22 assists against just seven turnovers. It was Louisville’s 11th game of 20+ assists this season.

Player Notes:

  • Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 24 points with 18 of those coming in the first half.
    He went 7 of 14 overall from the floor, netting 4 of 9 3’s and all of his six free throws. He
    added in two assists, one steal and two boards.
  • J'Vonne Hadley was huge on the floor with 16 points, two boards, two assists and
    three steals in 33 minutes
  • Isaac McKneely showed off his midrange game, making six shots total but only two
    beyond the arc. He dished out a season-high five assists and pulled down four rebounds.
  • Adrian Wooley hit arguably the biggest shot of the night and totaled 15 points.
    He had a team-high and personal season-high six assists to go against zero turnovers. He
    also had four rebounds in his 28 minutes.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jeff Romance (Imagn Images).

louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes guard Noam Dovrat (14) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) shoots the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; The Louisville Cardinals bench celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gives instructions to his team against the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
louisville miami
Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) battles for a loose ball against Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Adrian Wooley: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball