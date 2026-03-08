Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 92, Miami 89
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to end the regular season a high note, marching into Coral Gables to leaving with a 92-89 road win over No. 22 Miami.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne
Hadley and Vangelis Zougris for the second time this season. The group is now 2-0
together.
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville scored the first bucket of the game and then used a 10-0 run to take a 13-2 lead four minutes into the game. Miami strung together an 8-2 run late in the first half to cut the difference to just four points, but the Cardinals retaliated with a 7-2 run to end the period.
- UofL’s Ryan Conwell scored 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting in the first half alone.
- Louisville is now 42-4 when leading at halftime under Pat Kelsey.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards led by as many as 12 in the second half, but the Hurricanes used an 8-0 run that consisted of five free throws and a 3-pointer to tie the game at 77-all with 4:21 to go. There were six lead changes in the final four minutes of the game, but the Cardinals prevailed thanks to a 3-pointer at the top of the key from Adrian Wooley and free throws from Sananda Fru and Ryan Conwell.
- Louisville is now 49-0 under head coach Pat Kelsey when leading with five minutes to play.
- Louisville shot 61.1% (33 of 54) from the field, 50% (12 of 24) from deep and 66.7% (14 of 21) from the free-throw line.
- Louisville totaled 22 assists against just seven turnovers. It was Louisville’s 11th game of 20+ assists this season.
Player Notes:
- Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 24 points with 18 of those coming in the first half.
He went 7 of 14 overall from the floor, netting 4 of 9 3’s and all of his six free throws. He
added in two assists, one steal and two boards.
- J'Vonne Hadley was huge on the floor with 16 points, two boards, two assists and
three steals in 33 minutes
- Isaac McKneely showed off his midrange game, making six shots total but only two
beyond the arc. He dished out a season-high five assists and pulled down four rebounds.
- Adrian Wooley hit arguably the biggest shot of the night and totaled 15 points.
He had a team-high and personal season-high six assists to go against zero turnovers. He
also had four rebounds in his 28 minutes.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Jeff Romance (Imagn Images).
(Photo of Adrian Wooley: Jeff Romance - Imagn Images)
