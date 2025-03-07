How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Stanford Cardinal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the 2024-25 college basketball season began, the final game of the regular season is upon us, with the Louisville men's basketball program set to face ACC newcomer Stanford before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament.
Led by first year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals are as hot as any team in the sport right now, having won eight in a row and 18 of their last 19 games. Most recently, UofL took down Stanford's rival Cal 85-68 this past Wednesday night, powered by a 35-point performance from Terrence Edwards Jr.
As for the Cardinal, while they haven't been as dominant, year one in the ACC has still been a success. Under fellow first year head coach Kyle Smith, Stanford has won their most conference games since the 2017-18 season, and center Maxime Raynaud (20.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG) is putting together a First-Team All-ACC caliber year.
This will be the third all-time meeting between Louisville and Stanford, with the Cardinals owning a 2-0 advantage. UofL won 82-67 back on Nov. 24, 2004 in the Maui Invitational, then 78-58 on Mar. 15, 2007 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPNU - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr. and Chucky Hepburn: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
