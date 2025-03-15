How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After clinching a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to hold off a furious comeback attempt from Clemson, punching their ticket to the ACC Tournament Championship against top-seeded Duke.
Despite leading by as much as 15 points with under four minutes left, the second-seeded and No. 13 AP-ranked Cardinals barely emerged with a 76-73 win over the Tigers. Terrence Edwards Jr. and J'Vonne Hadley combined for 41 points and 17 rebounds in the top-15 matchup, helping Louisville clinch their first appearance in a conference title game since 2014.
As for the Blue Devils, they've had a tricky path the the league's title game. While they are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, they took down Georgia Tech and North Carolina by just a combined 11 points. Part of this is because Cooper Flagg, the frontrunner for Naismith Player of the Year, suffered an ankle injury vs. the Jackets in the quarterfinals vs. GT. He did not play in the semis vs. UNC, and is set to miss the ACC title game.
This will be the 26th all-time meeting between Louisville and Duke, with the Blue Devils owning a 16-9 advantage. Duke won the regular season matchup between these two teams, claiming a 76-65 decision back on Dec. 8 at the KFC Yum! Center.
No. 13 Louisville Cardinals (27-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (30-3, 19-1)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Mar. 14 at 8:30 p.m. EST.
- Place: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Corey Alexander (analyst) and Rachel Gray (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
(Photo of Cooper Flagg, Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
