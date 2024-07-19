How to Watch The Ville vs. UKnighted (TBT)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game week has finally returned for "The Ville." After making their debut in The Basketball Tournament (or TBT) last summer, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team set to lace 'em up again for the 2024 iteration of the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament.
Like last year, The Ville has no shortage of former Cardinals, with several of the most notable from the late-2000's onwards taking part. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan, Chinanu Onuaku and Kyle Kuric are all making return appearances; Chris Jones is making his debut with The Ville; while Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson and Dillon Avare will be making their TBT debuts. Reece Gaines is serving as head coach this year, with Luke Hancock and Keith Oddo joining as assistants.
Their first round matchup this year has some local flavor to it, as The Ville will be taking on the Bellarmine men's basketball alumni team "UKnighted." Several notable former Knights are taking part, such as Dylan Penn, Jeremy Kindle and A.J. Pacher.
Once again, The Ville is serving as a host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to face the winner of the Lexington Regional in the quarterfinals.
The Basketball Tournament, Round One | No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 7 UKnighted
- Date/Time: Saturday, Jul. 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: FOX - Play-by-play and analyst TVB.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 9; Dish: 41; DirecTV: 41; fuboTV (link here)
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
(Photo of Peyton Siva: Matt Stone - Louisville Courier Journal)
