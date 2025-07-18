How to Watch: The Ville vs. Boston vs. Cancer (TBT)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game week has finally returned for "The Ville." The Louisville men's basketball alumni team is preparing for their third run in The Basketball Tournament (or TBT), with the 2025 iteration of the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament set to begin this weekend.
Like their first two runs in the TBT, The Ville has no shortage of former Cardinals, with several of the most notable from the late-2000's onwards taking part. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, David Johnson, Chris Jones, Montrezl Harrell, and Chane Behanan are making return appearances; Earl Clark, Quinn Slazinksi and Ray Spalding are making their debuts, while Louisville natives David Sloan and Jay Scrubb are also playing. Luke Hancock is serving as head coach this year, with Siva and Mark Lieberman joining as assistants.
Their first round matchup pits them against "Boston vs. Cancer," a team consisting primarily of players hailing from the Boston, Mass. area. They're led primarily by former Boston College guards Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen.
Once again, The Ville is serving as a host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to face the winner of the Lexington Regional in the quarterfinals.
The Basketball Tournament, Round One | No. 1 The Ville vs. No. 8 Boston vs. Cancer
- Date/Time: Saturday, Jul. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: FOX - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 9; Dish: 41; DirecTV: 41.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
(Photo of Peyton Siva: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
