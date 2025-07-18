Louisville Report

How to Watch: The Ville vs. Boston vs. Cancer (TBT)

The Louisville men's basketball alumni team opens up their run in The Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Matthew McGavic

The Ville's Peyton Siva (3) makes his way to the basket around UKnighted's Vance Hall (21) during their game on Saturday, July 20, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Freedom Hall during the first round of The Basketball Tournament.
The Ville's Peyton Siva (3) makes his way to the basket around UKnighted's Vance Hall (21) during their game on Saturday, July 20, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Freedom Hall during the first round of The Basketball Tournament. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game week has finally returned for "The Ville." The Louisville men's basketball alumni team is preparing for their third run in The Basketball Tournament (or TBT), with the 2025 iteration of the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament set to begin this weekend.

Like their first two runs in the TBT, The Ville has no shortage of former Cardinals, with several of the most notable from the late-2000's onwards taking part. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, David Johnson, Chris Jones, Montrezl Harrell, and Chane Behanan are making return appearances; Earl Clark, Quinn Slazinksi and Ray Spalding are making their debuts, while Louisville natives David Sloan and Jay Scrubb are also playing. Luke Hancock is serving as head coach this year, with Siva and Mark Lieberman joining as assistants.

Their first round matchup pits them against "Boston vs. Cancer," a team consisting primarily of players hailing from the Boston, Mass. area. They're led primarily by former Boston College guards Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen.

Once again, The Ville is serving as a host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to face the winner of the Lexington Regional in the quarterfinals.

The Basketball Tournament, Round One | No. 1 The Ville vs. No. 8 Boston vs. Cancer

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Jul. 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: FOX - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 9; Dish: 41; DirecTV: 41.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Peyton Siva: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball