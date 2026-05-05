Louisville's Imari Berry, Jonneshia Pineda to Participate in USA Basketball 3X Showcase

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — University of Louisville women's basketball guard Imari Berry and associate head coach Jonneshia Pineda were selected to take part in the USA Basketball 3X Development Camp and Showcase, USA Basketball announced on Tuesday.

The camp and showcase will take place in Mesa, Arizona from May 6-10. Preliminary games tip on May 9 with bracket play beginning May 10. The full game schedule will be updated The 3X Showcase is free and open to the public.

Berry is one of nine players that have been selected for the camp and showcase. Pineda is one of four coaches on the staff and she will be an on-court coach for the camp and showcase. USA Basketball 3x3 development camps are an opportunity for athletes to hone their skills in a competitive and educational environment. Both the 3X Showcase and 3x3 development camp will serve as an evaluation for selection to future USA Basketball 3x3 national teams and other opportunities.

Berry is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign where she was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year. She is the second Louisville player to be named Sixth Player since the joined the ACC, joining Dana Evans. She was third on the squad with 10.9 points and 2.7 assists per game while having a team-best 54 steals on the year. Berry had 21 games in double figures while leading the team in scoring six times and having a team high in assists nine times. She was the only player to score 30 or more points with a career-high 33 in the overtime road win over NC State.

Pineda just finished her seventh season with the Cardinals and was promoted to associated head coach earlier this month. In her seven years she helped lead the Cardinals to an 185-64 record, two Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championships, three trips to the Elite Eight, four Sweet 16's and an appearance in the 2022 Final Four.

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(Photo of Imari Berry: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)