'27 PG Isaac Ellis Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that two commitments for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2027.

Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He's coming off of an unofficial visit to UofL this past weekend, and was in attendance for their 26-point win over Memphis on Saturday.

Ellis was previously committed to South Carolina, where his older brother Eli is a currently a true freshman. However, back on Nov. 25, Ellis not only decommitted from the Gamecocks, but reclassified from the 2026 cycle to move one year back.

In a video posted to social media following his decommitment, Ellis stated that his decision to reclassify to the 2027 cycle was mostly due to the fact that most programs are shifting their recruiting focus away from high school and towards the transfer portal.

“It’s a new day and age," Ellis said. "Being young is not a good thing right now. ... Either you can make excuses and say that basketball is not right, or you can adjust to it. That’s all me and my family are doing."

Ellis becomes the second commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2027. Late last month, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward and Louisville native Ferlandas Wright gave his verbal pledge to UofL. Wright's early commitment currently give UofL a top-ten class in the 2027 cycle at No. 8 overall.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard might be an unranked recruit, but it hasn't been for a lack of production. While also attending Moravian Prep, he also has played multiple seasons in the Overtime Elite with YNG Dreamerz, and has been one of the league's top playmakers.

This past season, he averaged a whopping 30.4 points per game, as well as 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He also shot 41.0 percent from the field, 34.5 percent on three-point tries and 83.3 percent on free throw attempts.

On Nov. 14 vs. FaZe, Ellis set the Overtime Elite single-game scoring record with 56 points. One day later against Cold Hearts, he became the league's all-time assists leader with 265.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky