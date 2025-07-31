Report: Top-50 '26 C Josh Irving to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another high-caliber prospect in the Class of 2026 is set to visit the Louisville men's basketball program.
Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving, a top-50 prospect in the cycle, is set to take an official visit to the Cardinals on Sept. 19, according to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins. It's one of seven official visits that Irving will take this fall.
Louisville extended a scholarship offer to Irving last month, but have kept tabs on him for several months now. Cardinals assistant and lead recruiter Ronnie Hamilton attended an in-person workout, and also watched him at a couple offseason events. This includes the Puma PRO16/NXTPRO 17U earlier this month, where he helped Clint Parks Skills Academy win the event.
The 6-foot-10, 200-pound big man is regarded as a four-star prospect by two of the three major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 6 center and No. 44 overall prospect in the nation, per Rivals. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 7 center and No. 75 recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects. Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June, and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Kinney forward Cole Cloer has an OV scheduled for Aug. 30.
