Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's lengthy winning streak is no more.
Facing Georgia Tech down in Atlanta, the Cardinals' 10-game winning streak - which had been their longest in five years - came to a screeching halt, suffering a 77-70 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
"I thought (Georgia Tech) played a much cleaner game," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Had over a two-to-one assisted turnover ratio, or very close to that. In the second half especially, we turned the ball over way too much. First half, we were pretty good, but for the game we ended up negative. You just can't do that on the road. They shot too high of a percentage from the field, and we didn't get stops when we needed to, and then we had some untimely turnovers."
Louisville's ability to refocus and stay mentally locked will get tested, as their next game has them going up north to Boston College. It's the second of five straight games against sub-.500 teams, and the Cardinals will have to show against the Eagles that they're not just going through the motions.
"They're playing very well," Kelsey said. "They took Carolina to overtime, won a big game the other day (vs. FSU), just gutted out a really gutsy, gutsy win. That's the way that coach (Earl) Grant's teams play all the time. This one is no different. They're extremely tough, competitive, big, strong, physical and a very dangerous team."
Prior to their matchup with the Eagles, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game at Georgia Tech, previewed the upcoming showdown at Boston College, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
